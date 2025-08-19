Next Article
Hero MotoCorp's stock rises 2.72% on strong Q1 earnings
Hero MotoCorp's stock rose 2.72% on Tuesday, trading at ₹5,119.50.
The boost came after the company posted stable results for April-June 2025—even though revenue and net profit dipped a bit compared to last year, earnings per share shot up from ₹52.31 to ₹85.26, showing stronger returns for shareholders.
Annual revenue and net profit growth
Looking at the bigger picture, Hero MotoCorp's annual revenue grew to ₹40,923 crore for the year ending March 2025 (up from ₹37,789 crore in 2024), with net profit also rising to ₹4,537 crore.
The company rewarded investors with a final dividend of ₹65 per share in July and an interim dividend of ₹100 back in February—making it a solid year overall for both the brand and its shareholders.