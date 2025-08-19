Next Article
TCS shares inch up slightly after hitting record high
TCS shares saw a tiny drop, trading at ₹3,014.90 by afternoon—a 0.09% dip from earlier in the day, but still up slightly from the previous close.
Even with these small ups and downs, TCS's latest numbers show the company is staying steady and growing.
TCS's revenue and profit numbers for FY25
For the year ending March 2025, TCS pulled in ₹2,55,324 crore in revenue—up nearly 6% from last year. Net profit also climbed to ₹48,797 crore (about 5.9% higher).
Their earnings per share grew too, and for April-June 2025 alone they made ₹12,819 crore in profit on ₹63,437 crore revenue—showing that even when markets wobble a bit, TCS keeps delivering solid results.