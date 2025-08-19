TCS shares inch up slightly after hitting record high

TCS's revenue and profit numbers for FY25

For the year ending March 2025, TCS pulled in ₹2,55,324 crore in revenue—up nearly 6% from last year. Net profit also climbed to ₹48,797 crore (about 5.9% higher).

Their earnings per share grew too, and for April-June 2025 alone they made ₹12,819 crore in profit on ₹63,437 crore revenue—showing that even when markets wobble a bit, TCS keeps delivering solid results.