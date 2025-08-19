NTPC Green Energy's stock rises 2% on strong quarterly performance
NTPC Green Energy's stock rose 2% on Tuesday, landing at ₹102.94 after the company posted strong financials for the June 2025 quarter.
This boost reflects growing investor confidence in its role within India's green energy space.
NTPC Green Energy's June quarter numbers
If you're watching India's clean energy scene, NTPC Green Energy just delivered solid numbers: revenue jumped 17.6% year-on-year to ₹680.21 crore and net profit rose 46% to ₹202.52 crore compared to last year's June quarter.
Annual revenue and net profit figures
The company kept up momentum all year—annual revenue touched ₹2,209.64 crore (up from ₹1,962.60 crore in FY24) and annual net profit hit ₹475.35 crore, showing they're running things efficiently and grabbing more attention from investors.
Standalone sales and AGM date
Standalone sales for this quarter were up too, at ₹560 crore with a net profit of ₹165 crore.
Plus, shareholders get a say in what's next at the Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2025—so stay tuned if you're following their journey!