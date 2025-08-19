NTPC Green Energy's stock rises 2% on strong quarterly performance

If you're watching India's clean energy scene, NTPC Green Energy just delivered solid numbers: revenue jumped 17.6% year-on-year to ₹680.21 crore and net profit rose 46% to ₹202.52 crore compared to last year's June quarter.

The company kept up momentum all year—annual revenue touched ₹2,209.64 crore (up from ₹1,962.60 crore in FY24) and annual net profit hit ₹475.35 crore, showing they're running things efficiently and grabbing more attention from investors.

Standalone sales and AGM date

Standalone sales for this quarter were up too, at ₹560 crore with a net profit of ₹165 crore.

Plus, shareholders get a say in what's next at the Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2025—so stay tuned if you're following their journey!