Hindustan Zinc's stock jumps on strong earnings, ambitious growth plans
Hindustan Zinc's stock nudged up to ₹428.85 on Tuesday, thanks to strong earnings and some bold new plans.
For the year ending March 2025, revenue jumped to ₹34,083 crore (up from ₹28,932 crore last year) and net profit hit ₹10,353 crore—showing investors the company isn't slowing down.
Interim dividend of ₹10 per share
If you're watching the markets or just curious about big business moves:
Hindustan Zinc's earnings per share rose to ₹24.50, and they're sharing the gains with an interim dividend of ₹10 per share (as of June 17).
In just the June quarter alone, they pulled in ₹7,771 crore in revenue with a solid profit of ₹2,234 crore.
Board approves ₹3,823 crore investment for new plant
The board just approved a massive ₹3,823 crore investment for a new tailings reprocessing plant as part of the company's 2X growth plan to double capacity—big news for growth potential.
While the stock trades at a healthy price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and boasts a market cap of ₹1.8 lakh crore, some investors are still playing it cautious given wider market trends.