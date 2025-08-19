Hindustan Zinc's stock jumps on strong earnings, ambitious growth plans

Interim dividend of ₹10 per share

If you're watching the markets or just curious about big business moves:

Hindustan Zinc's earnings per share rose to ₹24.50, and they're sharing the gains with an interim dividend of ₹10 per share (as of June 17).

In just the June quarter alone, they pulled in ₹7,771 crore in revenue with a solid profit of ₹2,234 crore.