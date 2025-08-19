HUL's shares rise on solid quarterly results

HUL's reliable growth story

HUL isn't just growing—it's steady about it.

For April-June 2025, revenue rose by 5% to ₹16,514 crore and net profit was up nearly 6% at ₹2,769 crore.

Even with bigger investments lately, their profit margins stayed strong at 22.8%.

If you're watching major brands or thinking about investing, HUL's reliable growth and regular dividends (₹24 per share announced in April with an effective date in June) are worth noting.