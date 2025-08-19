HUL's shares rise on solid quarterly results
Hindustan Unilever's shares ticked up 1.13% on Tuesday, closing at ₹2,597, thanks to a solid June 2025 quarter.
As a big player in the Nifty 50, this move caught investors' eyes.
HUL's reliable growth story
HUL isn't just growing—it's steady about it.
For April-June 2025, revenue rose by 5% to ₹16,514 crore and net profit was up nearly 6% at ₹2,769 crore.
Even with bigger investments lately, their profit margins stayed strong at 22.8%.
If you're watching major brands or thinking about investing, HUL's reliable growth and regular dividends (₹24 per share announced in April with an effective date in June) are worth noting.
Annual profits and shareholder updates
The company also reported higher annual profits for the year ending March 2025 and continues to keep shareholders in the loop with regular updates—showing they're serious about long-term trust and engagement.