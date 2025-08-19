Next Article
Eternal's shares rise 2% on stellar FY24-25 performance
Eternal's shares rose 2.05% to ₹321.35 on Tuesday, thanks to a big boost in their financial performance for FY24-25.
Revenue shot up to ₹20,243 crore from last year's ₹12,114 crore, and net profit climbed to ₹527 crore from ₹351 crore—a clear sign, according to analysts, that the company is on a growth streak.
Highlights of Q1 FY25 and recent developments
For Q1 FY25 alone, Eternal posted revenue of ₹7,167 crore and a net profit of ₹25 crore.
Their total assets and liabilities both reached ₹35,851 crore as of March 2025—up quite a bit from last year—with zero debt weighing them down.
Recent moves include shutting down Zomato Malaysia Sdn Bhd and following an order from the State Tax office in Lucknow earlier this month.