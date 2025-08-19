Next Article
Japan's 1st digital yen stablecoin launch set for later this year
A Japanese startup called JPYC is about to launch "JPYC," the first stablecoin pegged to the yen.
Expected later this year, it'll be fully convertible to yen and backed by local savings and Japanese government bonds.
This could make digital yen transactions smoother for everyone.
Initial focus on institutional investors and hedge funds
At first, JPYC is focusing on big players like institutional investors and hedge funds in Japan.
There won't be transaction fees; instead, the company will earn from interest on government bonds as more coins are used.
The bigger goal? To make JPYC a go-to digital yen worldwide—just as global interest in fast, low-cost stablecoins keeps growing.