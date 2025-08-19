IKEA to double local production by 2030

More furniture, less imports

India isn't just a big market for IKEA—it's also where they source a lot of textiles and soft toys.

By 2030, they're aiming for half of what they sell in India to be made locally (up from 30% now), especially furniture.

Patrik Antoni, who heads IKEA India, says their plan mixes online shopping with smaller city-center stores so more people can access affordable options and better service.