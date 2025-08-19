Next Article
IKEA to double local production by 2030
IKEA is stepping up its local production in India amid unpredictable global tariffs.
CEO Jesper Brodin shared that they're adjusting their strategy and prices to fit what Indian shoppers need.
Even with these challenges, IKEA wants to grow from 5-6 stores now to about 10-12 across the country.
More furniture, less imports
India isn't just a big market for IKEA—it's also where they source a lot of textiles and soft toys.
By 2030, they're aiming for half of what they sell in India to be made locally (up from 30% now), especially furniture.
Patrik Antoni, who heads IKEA India, says their plan mixes online shopping with smaller city-center stores so more people can access affordable options and better service.