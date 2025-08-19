Next Article
Mangal Electrical's IPO to open on August 20
Mangal Electrical Industries, known for making transformer parts, is opening up its IPO from August 20 to 22, 2025.
The company hopes to raise ₹400 crore by offering new shares priced between ₹533 and ₹561 each.
This step is all about strengthening their finances and growing their presence in the market.
A closer look at the issue
This IPO lets you invest directly in Mangal Electrical's future as all shares are fresh issues, bringing funds straight into the business.
With just a three-day window to apply, interested investors will need to move quickly if they want in on the action.