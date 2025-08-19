Mangal Electrical's IPO to open on August 20 Business Aug 19, 2025

Mangal Electrical Industries, known for making transformer parts, is opening up its IPO from August 20 to 22, 2025.

The company hopes to raise ₹400 crore by offering new shares priced between ₹533 and ₹561 each.

This step is all about strengthening their finances and growing their presence in the market.