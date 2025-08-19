Britney Spears-Pamela Anderson feel 'ripped off' by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift 's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl , has reportedly upset Hollywood icons Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears . They feel the album's theme, visuals, and costumes are heavily inspired by their iconic looks without proper acknowledgment. A source told Radar Online that Spears is particularly upset over similarities between her 2001 Dream Within a Dream tour costume and Swift's new look.

Details Spears feels 'ripped off' The source explained to the outlet, "She even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes," adding that Spears feels "ripped off." The insider further stated, "Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that outfit, it's pop history." "To see it repackaged without so much as a nod feels wrong."

Similar concerns Anderson also upset over the similarities Anderson, who recently made a Hollywood comeback with Naked Gun, is also reportedly upset. Sources report that Swift's new era strongly mirrors the style and vibe of Anderson's 2024 film The Last Showgirl. From the bright orange and pink color palette to the vintage Vegas aesthetic, the pop star's album visuals are said to mirror Anderson's costumes in the movie.

Album details More about 'The Life of a Showgirl' Swift revealed her new album on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights. This era marks a notable shift from her earlier work, exploring her offstage life during the Eras Tour. The album includes producers Max Martin and Shellback, who had previously collaborated on Blank Space. One artwork shows Swift in a bathtub, which she clarified represents her end-of-show routine and not just a sexy photoshoot.