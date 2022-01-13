2022 SKODA KODIAQ sold out; bookings full till May

Jan 13, 2022

All units of 2022 SKODA KODIAQ sold out in India

Czech automaker SKODA's 2022 KODIAQ SUV, which was launched in India earlier this week, has been sold out. Within 24 hours of announcing the prices, the brand has received bookings for the next four months. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look, an upmarket cabin loaded with features, and runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SKODA KODIAQ has made a comeback in India after almost two years and is offered in three versions, namely Style, Sportline, and L&K.

The car's sold-out status and high booking volumes are indicative of its popularity among premium SUV buyers on our shores.

It takes on rivals such as the Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Exteriors The car has a roof-mounted spoiler and dual-tone alloy wheels

The 2022 SKODA KODIAQ has a sculpted hood, crystalline LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a new bumper, sharp-looking wrap-around LED taillights, and "SKODA" lettering on the tailgate grace the rear end.

Information It runs on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

SKODA KODIAQ is fueled by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The motor churns out a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 320Nm.

Interiors The SUV gets seven seats and nine airbags

SKODA KODIAQ has a 7-seater cabin with beige leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Canton audio system, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with navigation support. Nine airbags, anti-slip regulation, ABS, electronic differential lock, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability

SKODA KODIAQ starts at Rs. 34.99 lakh for the Style model and goes up to Rs. 37.49 lakh for the range-topping L&K variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The vehicle arrives here in a completely knocked down (CKD) form and deliveries will start from January 14 onward.