Mahindra XUV700's waiting period now extends up to 88 weeks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 23, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV700 gets long waiting period in India (Photo credit: Hitesh Harisinghani and Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com)

The waiting period for Mahindra XUV700 in India now extends from 22-24 weeks for the MX (petrol) model and goes up to 86-88 weeks for the AX7L petrol and diesel versions. The long wait is applicable to both new bookings as well as orders placed in October last year. Separately, the deliveries of the car's diesel AWD variant with a Luxury Pack have commenced.

Context Why does this story matter?

The auto industry is suffering due to the shortage of semi-conductors and Mahindra is no exception.

The prices of the XUV700 have gone up and deliveries are getting delayed every passing day. This is making the SUV lose its competitive edge in the market.

However, the car's upcoming AX7 Smart trim may bring down the long waiting period faced by XUV700 buyers.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Mahindra XUV700 flaunts a muscular bonnet, a grille with chrome slats, a blacked-out air dam, and C-shaped LED headlights with LED DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, arrow-shaped LED taillights, a window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end.

Information Two engine choices are available

The Mahindra XUV700 is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 197.13hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor available in three states of tunes: 152.87hp/360Nm, 182.38hp/420Nm, and 182.38hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and seven airbags

Photo credit: CarWale

The Mahindra XUV700 has a spacious 5/7-seater cabin with auto climate control, a sunroof, a multifunctional power steering wheel, parking sensors, and cruise control. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by seven airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, crash sensors, and a tire pressure monitor.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 12.95 lakh for the base MX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 23.79 lakh for the range-topping AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD (diesel) variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).