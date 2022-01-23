Auto

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition revealed; will arrive in India

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition revealed; will arrive in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 23, 2022, 12:47 am 2 min read

Porsche reveals its Cayenne Platinum Edition model (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has revealed the Platinum Edition of its Cayenne model. It is offered in both Coupe and SUV body styles. As for the highlights, the variant flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out and gets more features than the standard model. It is available with a choice of petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains. The model will likely debut in India as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

After the Panamera, the Cayenne is Porsche's second model to receive a Platinum Edition.

The Cayenne has been available in India for quite some time. Once the new variant is introduced on our shores, the car is likely to attract some buyers.

The competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment will also be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The model is available in five color options

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition sports a platinum satin-finish on the air intakes in the front, Porsche lettering, and 21-inch alloy wheels, while the side window trims and exhaust tailpipes are black colored. The car gets LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, wrap-around taillamps, and privacy glass. The four-wheeler is offered in metallic-finished Jet Black, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue, Carrara White, and Crayon shades.

Information Multiple engine options are offered

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition runs on a 3.0-liter, V6, turbo-petrol engine that makes 335hp of power and a 439hp, 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 petrol mill. A 455hp, E-Hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.0-liter V6 engine with an electric motor and a 17.9kWh battery is also available.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a panoramic roof and Bose audio system

Photo credit: Porsche

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition has a luxurious 5-seater cabin with silver-colored trims, brushed aluminium door sills, crayon colored seatbelts, a "Platinum Edition" logo, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It offers 8-way electrically-adjustable sports seats, an analog clock on the dashboard, Bose surround sound system, ambient lighting, and multiple airbags. It also houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay.

Information Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition carries a starting price-tag of $80,350 (around Rs. 59.8 lakh). However, details pertaining to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India are yet to be announced.