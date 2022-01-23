Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ now offered without auto-folding ORVMs in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 23, 2022, 12:32 am 2 min read

No auto-folding ORVMs for SKODA KUSHAQ in India (Photo credit: SKODA)

Due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors across the world, SKODA has removed the auto-folding ORVMs from all the trims of the KUSHAQ SUV in India. The car is offered in Active, Ambition, and Style variants. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design, an upmarket cabin loaded with features, and is available with a choice of two petrol engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

SKODA KUSHAQ is a popular SUV in India and had surpassed the 20,000 bookings milestone in December 2021.

However, the removal of an important feature will dent its competitiveness in the market and may prompt buyers to look for models from other manufacturers.

The global chip shortage is proving to be a headache for the automobile industry with no end in sight.

Exteriors The car has wrap-around taillamps and 17-inch wheels

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a chrome-surrounded grille. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 'SKODA' lettering grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.

Information Two petrol engine options are offered

The SKODA KUSHAQ is fueled by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. The mills are linked to a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets an electric sunroof and six airbags

Photo credit: SKODA

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a power steering wheel. Six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active model and goes up to Rs. 18.19 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Style DSG variant with six airbags (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

What works and what doesn't SKODA KUSHAQ Our Rating Pros: Classy exterior and interior styling Powerful engine and lots of features High-speed stability is impressive Good legroom Cons: No diesel engine option No panoramic roof