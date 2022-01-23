SKODA KUSHAQ now offered without auto-folding ORVMs in India
Due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors across the world, SKODA has removed the auto-folding ORVMs from all the trims of the KUSHAQ SUV in India. The car is offered in Active, Ambition, and Style variants. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design, an upmarket cabin loaded with features, and is available with a choice of two petrol engines.
Why does this story matter?
- SKODA KUSHAQ is a popular SUV in India and had surpassed the 20,000 bookings milestone in December 2021.
- However, the removal of an important feature will dent its competitiveness in the market and may prompt buyers to look for models from other manufacturers.
- The global chip shortage is proving to be a headache for the automobile industry with no end in sight.
The car has wrap-around taillamps and 17-inch wheels
The SKODA KUSHAQ has a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a chrome-surrounded grille. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 'SKODA' lettering grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.
Two petrol engine options are offered
The SKODA KUSHAQ is fueled by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. The mills are linked to a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
The SUV gets an electric sunroof and six airbags
The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a power steering wheel. Six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing
In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active model and goes up to Rs. 18.19 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Style DSG variant with six airbags (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).