Kia Carens v/s Tata Safari: Which one is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 01, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

Kia Carens v/s Tata Safari: A comparison

Kia Motors will launch its Carens model in India this February. It will be offered in five trim levels. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an eye-catching design, a spacious feature-loaded cabin, and is available with a choice of three engines. So, should you buy the Carens or the Tata Safari, which is another great choice? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Kia Carens had debuted globally in December last year and will be the company's fourth offering in India. It should be priced competitively and will rival the likes of Hyundai ALCAZAR and Mahindra XUV700.

Meanwhile, the Safari has been retailing in our market for quite some time. It is a decent-looking vehicle with good performance and lots of features.

Exteriors The Carens is more pleasing to the eye

Kia Carens (Photo credit: Kia Motors) Tata Safari (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

The Kia Carens flaunts a chrome-framed radiator grille, 16-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels, a thin chrome bar, and split-LED headlamps. On the other hand, the Tata Safari bears a mesh-type grille, roof rails, narrow projector headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Safari is longer than the Carens (4,661mm v/s 4,540mm) but has a slightly smaller wheelbase (2,741mm v/s 2,780mm).

Interiors The cabin of the Carens has a more pleasant feel

Kia Carens (Photo credit: Kia Motors) Tata Safari (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

The Kia Carens and Tata Safari have spacious cabins that can house up to seven passengers. They feature a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The former gets ventilated front seats, while the latter offers a dual-tone design with a 6-way power-adjustable driver's seat, USB chargers, and silver highlights on the dashboard.

Features From multiple airbags to a Bose audio system

Kia Carens and Tata Safari are equipped with features such as multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and electronic stability control. The former houses an 8-speaker Bose audio system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Kia Connect, among other options. On the other hand, the Safari packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Performance Kia Carens offers more engine options

Kia Carens gets a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 140hp/242Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol mill producing 115hp/144Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor that generates 113.4hp/250Nm. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel unit that churns out 167.6hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on the cars are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. An additional 7-speed DCT unit is offered with the Carens.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Kia Carens is expected to cost around Rs. 16 lakh, while the Tata Safari falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 14.99-23.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Carens as it offers better looks, lots of features, and a wide variety of engines. It is also tipped to cost less than some of the other premium SUVs.