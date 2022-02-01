Auto

Deliveries of Kawasaki Z H2 have commenced in India

Kawasaki starts deliveries of its Z H2 bike in India (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has delivered India's first Z H2 roadster bike to a customer in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. To recall, it was launched in two variants in January last year. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and offers several electronic riding aids. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 998cc, in-line 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 197.2hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kawasaki Z H2 offers head-turning looks and incredible performance, all for a hefty price-tag. Its deliveries have started in India after a year of its launch.

This vehicle is meant for buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity. The two-wheeler goes against rivals such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the BMW S 1000 R.

Design The bike has full-LED illumination and split-style seats

The Kawasaki Z H2 and its SE variant sit on a trellis frame and have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, and ride on alloy wheels. It can store 19 liters of fuel.

Information It is powered by a 197hp, 998cc engine

The Kawasaki Z H2 runs on a BS6-compliant 998cc, in-line 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled engine that makes 197.2hp of power and 137Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety Three riding modes are offered

The Kawasaki Z H2 gets disc brakes, traction control, cruise control, ABS, three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Rain), and three power modes (Full, Middle, and Low). Suspension duties on the standard H2 are handled by Showa's SFF-BP forks on the front side and a rear mono-shock unit. Meanwhile, the SE variant gets Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa's Skyhook technology.

Information Kawasaki Z H2: Pricing

In India, the Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged roadster carries a price-tag of Rs. 21.9 lakh, while the more premium SE model sports a price-figure of Rs. 25.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).