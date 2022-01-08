2022 Yamaha MT-15 with new features to debut soon

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 08, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

New features for 2022 Yamaha MT-15 in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha will launch the updated version of its MT-15 motorbike in India soon. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will get a slew of updates, including Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, refreshed switchgear, and USD front forks. However, it should continue to be fueled by a 155cc, single-cylinder, VVA engine that generates a maximum power of 18.2hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha MT-15 has been on sale in India since 2019 and offers the perfect combination of good looks and excellent performance.

The introduction of its new version with more features will further raise its appeal in the market here. At its price point, the vehicle will take on rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Design The bike will have full-LED illumination and split-style seats

The 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will be built on a deltabox frame and have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, a rear tire-hugging number plate holder, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike will sport a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and ride on alloy wheels. It should store around 10 liters of fuel.

Information It will draw power from an 18hp, 155cc engine

The new Yamaha MT-15 will run on a 155cc, single-cylinder, VVA engine that generates a maximum power of 18.2hp and a peak torque of 13.7Nm. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha MT-15: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Yamaha MT-15 is likely to cost around Rs. 5,000 more than the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its availability details will be disclosed at the time of its launch.