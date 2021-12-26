Auto TVS Apache RTR 165 RP v/s Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 04:43 pm

TVS Motor Company had launched its Apache RTR 165 RP bike in India last week. The two-wheeler has an aggressive look, flaunts a special racing livery, and is fueled by a 164.9cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. At a price-point of around Rs. 1.5 lakh, should you buy the Apache RTR 165 RP or the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, which is another excellent choice?

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Apache RTR 165 RP is the first model in TVS's Race Performance portfolio. It has been introduced as a premium entry-level sports bike with segment-leading performance. The vehicle is limited to just 200 units. On the other hand, the BS6-compliant version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been on sale in India since last year. It is a sporty-looking vehicle with great features.

Design The Apache looks sportier and offers better technology

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has a muscular fuel tank bearing the bike's unique serial number, a single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 offers split-style seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a rear tire-hugger. The former gets a digital instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting arrangement, while the latter packs a semi-digital console, a halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp.

Information The Apache RTR 165 RP weighs less

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP can store 12-liter of fuel, has a wheelbase of 1,357mm, and tips the scales at 148kg. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has a fuel storage capacity of 12-liter, a wheelbase of 1,363mm, and weighs 156kg.

Performance The Pulsar NS200 packs a more powerful mill

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP draws power from a 164.9cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 19hp of power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor that produces 24.16hp of power and a peak torque of 18.5Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both the motorbikes get single-channel ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two vehicles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.45 lakh, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The Apache RTR 165 RP has better looks but our vote goes in favor of the NS200 since it is cheaper, more easily available, and packs a more powerful engine.