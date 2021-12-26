Auto Porsche lists 718 Cayman GT4 RS on Indian website

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 12:45 pm

Porsche to launch 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India soon

German automaker Porsche has listed the 718 Cayman GT4 RS car on its Indian website, hinting at the vehicle's imminent launch here. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a stylish 2-seater cabin with many features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 4.0-liter, flat-six, naturally-aspirated engine that generates a maximum power of 500hp.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Cayman GT4 RS is the flagship performance model of Porche's 718 range. Its good looks and excellent performance should draw out buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity. Once the mid-engine sportscar makes its way to India, the competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment will increase to a great extent. It should arrive here as a completely built unit.

Exteriors The car flaunts a swan-necked rear wing and eye-shaped headlamps

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a sloping roofline, a carbon fiber bonnet with vents, an adjustable diffuser, large air dams, and eye-shaped headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, two doors, air scoops, and designer wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a large, swan-necked wing grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It has a top-speed of 315km/h

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by a 4.0-liter, flat-six, naturally-aspirated engine that generates 500hp/480Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed PDK gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and has a top-speed of 315km/h.

Interiors The vehicle gets two seats and a Bose audio system

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a luxurious cabin featuring two bucket seats, an analog clock, a Bose sound system, storage nets in the doors, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity options including Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, in the US, it bears a price-tag of $141,700 (roughly Rs. 1.06 crore).