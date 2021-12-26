Auto Yezdi Roadking and Adventure to break cover on January 13

Yezdi Roadking and Adventure to break cover on January 13

Published on Dec 26, 2021

Yezdi Roadking and Adventure will likely be backed by a 334cc engine

Classic Legends has announced via a teaser that it will unveil new motorcycles in India on January 13. They are expected to be the Yezdi Roadking and Adventure. As for the highlights, the bikes are expected to bear a neo-retro look and should pack a digital instrument console. They will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Yezdi brand will make its comeback in the Indian market under Classic Legends, the owner of Jawa Motorcycles. Both the Roadking and Adventure models will flaunt a retro-inspired design and might also offer certain tech-based features. The former will go against the Royal Enfield Hunter, while the latter will take on the Himalayan. They will certainly raise the competition in the market.

Design The motorbikes will have spoked wheels and round headlamp

Yezdi Roadking will be a scrambler, while the Adventure will be an adventure tourer. They will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular headlight as well as mirrors, and spoked wheels. The Roadking will sport a flat seat with a quilted pattern, a rear tire hugger, and centrally-mounted footpegs. The Adventure will flaunt a windscreen, an underbelly bash plate, split-seats, knuckle guards, and dedicated racks.

Information They will be powered by a 30hp, 334cc engine

Yezdi Roadking and Adventure will run on a BS6-compliant 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 30.2hp of power and 32.74Nm of torque on the Jawa Perak. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The vehicles will flaunt telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, Yezdi Roadking and Adventure will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and dual or mono-shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much will they cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Yezdi Roadking and Adventure in India will be disclosed at the time of their launch. However, the bikes are expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).