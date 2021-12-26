Auto Tork T6X e-bike found testing in India; might launch soon

Tork T6X e-bike found testing in India; might launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 12:55 am

Tork T6X electric motorbike previewed in spy images

Pune-based start-up Tork is expected to launch its T6X bike in India next year. To recall, it was unveiled in 2016. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the vehicle has been spied testing, revealing important details. The two-wheeler has a sporty design, offers several tech-based features, and runs on an electric powertrain that promises a range of 100km per charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Tork T6X broke cover in India five years ago. It was supposed to be launched earlier but got delayed. Once the bike is up for grabs here, the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment will increase to a great extent. The vehicle offers good looks, excellent range, and will take on rivals such as Revolt RV400.

Design The bike has alloy wheels and an LED headlamp

The Tork T6X sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank-like structure with extensions, split-style seats, a wide handlebar, rear-set footpegs, and a rear tire-hugging number plate holder. The bike packs a triangular LED headlamp, a TFT instrument cluster with support for navigation, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. Its kerb weight will be revealed later.

Information It attains a top speed of 100km/h

The Tork T6X packs a 6kW electric motor linked to a battery that can be charged up to 80% in an hour. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 100km/h and deliver a range of 100km per charge.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Tork T6X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with regenerative braking for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Tork T6X: Pricing

Availability and pricing details of the Tork T6X in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).