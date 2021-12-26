Auto 2022 Honda CBR250RR goes official in Japan; gets new shades

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 12:30 am

Honda launches 2022 CBR250RR bike in Japan

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2022 iteration of the CBR250RR motorbike in its home country. Its price starts at JPY 821,700 (around Rs. 5.44 lakh). The two-wheeler is offered in four shades, including one bearing a racing-inspired livery. It has a sporty design, offers electronic riding aids, and draws power from a 249cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 40.4hp of power.

The new Honda CBR250RR will be up for grabs in Japan from January 20 next year, and the brand aims to sell 3,500 units in 2022. The introduction of new color options should make the bike more appealing to customers there, and also raise the competition in the market. It will take on rivals such as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R.

Design The bike has a windshield and LCD instrument console

The 2022 Honda CBR250RR has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept twin-tip exhaust, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster with a lap timer, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer wheels. It is available in four shades: Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Grand Prix Red.

Information It runs on a 40hp, 249cc engine

The new Honda CBR250RR is fueled by a 249cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 40.4hp at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 25Nm at 11,000rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and an optional bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety It gets disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda CBR250RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and three riding modes: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda CBR250RR: Pricing

In Japan, the 2022 Honda CBR250RR starts at JPY 821,700 (roughly Rs. 5.44 lakh) for the base colors and goes up to JPY 854,700 (about Rs. 5.66 lakh) for the Grand Prix Red version.