Horwin SK3 e-scooter, with upto 160km range, debuts in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 25, 2021, 09:41 pm

Austrian automaker Horwin has launched its SK3 scooter in Europe. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and gets a twin LED headlamp cluster as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 160km on a single charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Horwin SK3 is a good-looking scooter with a few tech-based features. However, its asking price is double what the Ather 450X costs and is unlikely to arrive in India. On the other hand, Europe is a continent with a lot of buying power. Consequently, the SK3 electric scooter might turn out to be a success in the market.

Design The scooter is offered in three shades

The Horwin SK3 has a headlight and indicator-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-set handlebars, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, a twin LED headlamp, and rides on 14-inch blacked-out wheels. It is available in three color options, namely Metallic Blue, Metallic Gray, and Black.

Information It attains a top speed of 90km/h

Horwin SK3 runs on a 6.2kW motor linked to a 2.52kWh battery pack. The vehicle hits a top speed of 90km/h and delivers a range of 80km. However, by adding an extra battery, the range can be doubled to 160km per charge.

Safety It flaunts telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Horwin SK3 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system (CBS) for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin springs on the rear.

Information Horwin SK3: Pricing

In Europe, the Horwin SK3 carries a price tag of €3,990 (around Rs. 3.42 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the electric scooter's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed yet.