Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 01:04 pm

BMW G 310 R, GS lead brand's sales in India this year

German automaker BMW Motorrad has hit a new milestone by selling 5,000 motorcycles in India this year. Notably, the Indian arm of the brand has registered a growth of over 100% in comparison to 2020. Interestingly, the G 310 R roadster and G 310 GS adventure tourer accounted for roughly 90% of the total sales. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The excellent sales figures recorded by BMW Motorrad in India this year are a testimony to the company's popularity on our shores. The brand also claims that BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding its footprint here. Both the G 310 R and G 310 GS are competitively priced and offer a perfect mix of good looks and great performance.

The bikes have a digital instrument console and halogen headlight

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS sport an upswept exhaust, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, golden-colored front forks, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, and sporty graphics. The bikes pack a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on designer cast aluminium wheels. They tip the scales at 164kg and 169.5kg, respectively.

They run on a 34hp, 313cc engine

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are fueled by a BS6-compliant 313cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 28Nm.

The vehicles offer dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the BMW G 310 R roadster carries a price tag of Rs. 2.6 lakh, while the G 310 GS adventure tourer sports a price figure of Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).