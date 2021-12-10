Auto Honda announces 2022 CBR400R and CB400X in Japan

Published on Dec 10, 2021

2022 Honda CBR400R and CB400X launched in Japan

Honda has introduced the 2022 versions of its CBR400R and CB400X motorbikes in Japan. They cost JPY 841,500 (roughly Rs. 5.6 lakh) and JPY 858,000 (around Rs. 5.73 lakh), respectively. The two-wheelers were unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year with improved brakes, suspension, and safety setup. They are powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Japanese automotive market faces a growing demand of 400cc vehicles since riding anything above 400cc would require special licensing, which is a difficult and expensive task. The CBR400R is a fully-faired sports bike while the CB400X is an adventure tourer. The duo comes with significant upgrades in the form of enhanced suspension setup and better braking performance.

The 2022 Honda CBR400R features a sporty design, a twin headlamp cluster, and a split-style seat. The 2022 Honda CB400X has a raised transparent windscreen, a single-piece seat, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires. Both the bikes sport an upswept exhaust, a muscular fuel tank, and are offered in up to three colors.

The 2022 Honda CBR400R and Honda CB400X draw power from a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that generates 45.4hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 37Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

As for the safety equipment, the latest Honda CBR400R and CB400X come updated with dual disc brakes on the front wheel as compared to a single disc on the previous-generation model. The suspension duties on both the motorbikes are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The 2022 Honda CBR400R is priced at JPY 841,500 (roughly Rs. 5.6 lakh) while the 2022 CB400X costs JPY 858,000 (around Rs. 5.73 lakh). They are unlikely to make their way to the Indian market.