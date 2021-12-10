Auto BSA Gold Star v/s Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: A comparison

BSA Gold Star v/s Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: A comparison

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 08:58 pm

BSA Gold Star v/s Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which one should you buy?

British motorcycle manufacturer BSA had officially revealed the Gold Star motorbike in the UK last week. It comes with a retro look, a standard suspension and safety setup, and a 650cc engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The direct rival of the BSA bike is Royal Enfield's Interceptor 650. Here, we compare the two roadsters to know which one is better.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

BSA Gold Star marks the company's comeback in the automobile market. Though the bike has debuted in the UK, it has been designed in India and will soon be announced here. In India, it will go against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which has a decent fan following in the country. But can BSA's Gold Star bite into Interceptor 650's fan base?

Design BSA Gold Star has a fully-digital instrument console

BSA Gold Star Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Both the BSA Gold Star and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 sit on a tubular frame and feature a sloping fuel tank, a rounded halogen headlight, circular mirrors, a single-piece seat, and a lengthy chrome exhaust. The former sports a fully-digital instrument console and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. The latter gets a semi-digital instrument unit and 18-inch wire-spoked wheels.

Information Royal Enfield 650 has more fuel capacity and weighs less

The BSA Gold Star has a wheelbase of 1,425mm, a fuel capacity of 12-liter, and a kerb weight of 213kg. In comparison, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 weighs 202kg, has a wheelbase of 1,400mm, and a fuel capacity of 13.7-liter.

Engine Royal Enfield 650 produces slightly more power

BSA Gold Star is fueled by a 652cc, liquid-cooled motor that makes 45hp of maximum power and 55Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 draws power from a 648cc, air/oil-cooled mill that churns out 47hp of power and 52Nm of torque. The transmission duties on the two bikes are handled by a 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearbox, respectively.

Safety Both the two-wheelers have similar suspension equipment

The BSA Gold Star and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. The front suspension unit on both the bikes is a 41mm telescopic fork, while on the rear side, they get twin-shock absorbers. The Gold Star's rear shocker is adjustable.

Our verdict Which one is better?

The BSA Gold Star's prices are under the wraps as of now. However, it will likely cost similar to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which is priced in the range of Rs. 2.81-3.03 lakh (ex-showroom). With twin exhausts, a lighter chassis, sharper styling, a bigger fuel tank, and a slightly more powerful engine, the Interceptor 650 is our pick.