CES 2022: Damon Motors unveils 200hp HyperFighter electric motorcycle

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Damon HyperFighter electric super naked motorcycle unveiled

Canadian start-up Damon Motors has unveiled its latest electric motorcycle, the HyperFighter, at the ongoing CES 2022. The two-wheeler carries a starting price-tag of $19,000 (around Rs. 14.12 lakh) and is offered in three trims: Unlimited 15, Unlimited 20, and Colossus. It offers a naked design, a 200hp electric powertrain, and packs up to a 20kWh battery, which is good for 240km of range.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Damon HyperFighter arrives as the company's second electric motorcycle after HyperSport electric superbike that was introduced in 2020.

It comes with some high-tech features like the CoPilot safety suite, Shift ergonomic system, and Damon's HyperDrive system, which uses a custom-made, centrally-located battery paired to the electric motor for saving weight.

The HyperDrive system has also bagged an innovation award at CES 2022.

Design The motorcycle has a monocoque chassis

The Damon HyperFighter features a monocoque chassis seen on last year's HyperSport model. It takes on the "streetfighter" or "naked" form by excluding the windscreen and adding the handlebar and LED headlight. The Colossus variant also gets premium wheels, Ohlins suspension, single-sided swingarm, and Brembo brakes. The three trims can be customized with special body kits as well as graphics.

Information The Colossus variant can do 0-100km/h in around three seconds

The Damon HyperFighter's Unlimited 15 base trim packs a 15KWh battery and 150hp motor, whereas the Unlimited 20 and Colossus models house a 20kWh battery and 200hp motor. The top-end Colossus variant has a top-speed of 241km/h and can do 0-100km/h in around three seconds.

Safety The bike comes with a rear-view monitor on the dashboard

The Damon HyperFighter is equipped with a 360-degree warning system called CoPilot, which uses cameras, sensors, and an AI system to track moving objects and alert the riders using haptic variations in handlebars. The motorcycle also offers electronic ergonomics that enable the riders to change the position of handlebars and footpegs. There is also a rear-view monitor on the dashboard.

Information How much does the Damon HyperFighter cost?

The Damon HyperFighter is priced at $19,000 (around Rs. 14.12 lakh) for the Unlimited 15 trim, $25,000 (roughly Rs. 18.58 lakh) for the Unlimited 20 version, and $35,000 (approximately Rs. 26 lakh) for the top-end Colossus model. The availability details are yet to be announced.