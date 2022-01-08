2021 Force Gurkha becomes costlier by Rs. 51,000 in India
Force Motors has increased the price of its new Gurkha SUV in India by Rs. 51,000. The compact off-roader is now priced at Rs. 14.1 lakh as against its launch price of Rs. 13.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). As for the highlights, it offers a rugged, boxy look, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a 2.6-liter diesel mill that generates 90hp of power.
Why does this story matter?
- With rising input costs as well as a disrupted global supply chain, several auto companies, including Kia, MG Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Volvo, have hiked the prices of their vehicles in India.
- The 2021 Force Gurkha has now witnessed its first-ever price-revision since its launch in India in September 2021. It is pitted against the popular Mahindra Thar.
The Gurkha has a snorkel and roof carrier
The 2021 Force Gurkha has a rugged look with a muscular bonnet and fenders, grille with "GURKHA" lettering, a tow hook, roof carrier, a snorkel, black front and rear bumpers, LED headlamps with DRLs, and LED taillights. It is flanked by black-out ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a length of 4,116mm.
It generates a peak torque of 250Nm
The 2021 Force Gurkha draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel motor that churns out 90hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.
It has a tire pressure monitoring system and two airbags
The 2021 Force Gurkha has a spacious cabin with four captain seats, a 3-spoke steering wheel, power windows, manual AC, and a 4-speaker sound system. It is also equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For safety, it offers a tire pressure monitoring system, twin airbags, ABS, EBD, and differential locks on the front and rear.
2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability
Following the price-revision, the 2021 Force Gurkha is priced at Rs. 14.1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is offered in Red, Orange, White, Gray, and Green color options and is up for orders via dealerships here.