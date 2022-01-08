2021 Force Gurkha becomes costlier by Rs. 51,000 in India

2021 Force Gurkha becomes costlier by Rs. 51,000 in India

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 12:45 am 2 min read

2021 Force Gurkha's price increased for the first time in India

Force Motors has increased the price of its new Gurkha SUV in India by Rs. 51,000. The compact off-roader is now priced at Rs. 14.1 lakh as against its launch price of Rs. 13.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). As for the highlights, it offers a rugged, boxy look, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a 2.6-liter diesel mill that generates 90hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

With rising input costs as well as a disrupted global supply chain, several auto companies, including Kia, MG Motor, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Volvo, have hiked the prices of their vehicles in India.

The 2021 Force Gurkha has now witnessed its first-ever price-revision since its launch in India in September 2021. It is pitted against the popular Mahindra Thar.

Exteriors The Gurkha has a snorkel and roof carrier

The 2021 Force Gurkha has a rugged look with a muscular bonnet and fenders, grille with "GURKHA" lettering, a tow hook, roof carrier, a snorkel, black front and rear bumpers, LED headlamps with DRLs, and LED taillights. It is flanked by black-out ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Dimensions-wise, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a length of 4,116mm.

Information It generates a peak torque of 250Nm

The 2021 Force Gurkha draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel motor that churns out 90hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.

Interiors It has a tire pressure monitoring system and two airbags

The 2021 Force Gurkha has a spacious cabin with four captain seats, a 3-spoke steering wheel, power windows, manual AC, and a 4-speaker sound system. It is also equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For safety, it offers a tire pressure monitoring system, twin airbags, ABS, EBD, and differential locks on the front and rear.

Information 2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

Following the price-revision, the 2021 Force Gurkha is priced at Rs. 14.1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is offered in Red, Orange, White, Gray, and Green color options and is up for orders via dealerships here.