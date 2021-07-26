These BS6-compliant Kawasaki bikes will become costlier next month

Jul 26, 2021

Price revision for Kawasaki bikes in August

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has announced that it will increase the prices of select motorcycles in India, including the Ninja 650, Z900, Versys 1000, and Ninja ZX-10R. The bikes will become costlier by Rs. 6,000-15,000 and the updated costs will come into effect starting August 1. As for the highlights, the vehicles look sporty and are fueled by BS6-compliant engines. Here are more details.

Kawasaki Ninja 650: Will cost Rs. 6.61 lakh

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a full-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and alloy wheels. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 68hp/64Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels as well as dual-channel ABS ensure the safety of the riders.

Kawasaki Z900: Will be priced at Rs. 8.42 lakh

The Kawasaki Z900 sits on a high-tensile steel trellis frame and sports an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and alloy wheels. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 948cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that generates 125hp/98.6Nm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For safety, it has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels and dual-channel ABS.

Kawasaki Versys 1000: Will cost Rs. 11.55 lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000 is built on a twin-tube aluminium frame and has split-style seats, a windscreen, a semi-digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. The bike runs on a BS6-compliant 1,043cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine that generates 120hp/102Nm, and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS ensure the safety of the riders.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Will be priced at Rs. 15.14 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits on a twin-spar cast aluminium frame and sports an upswept exhaust, a windshield, full-LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster. The vehicle is fueled by a BS6-compliant 998cc liquid-cooled engine that generates 203hp/114.9Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Safety provisions include disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels and dual-channel ABS.