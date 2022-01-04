Limited-edition TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sold out in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 04, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

In a proud moment for TVS Motor Company, all 200 units of the limited-run Apache RTR 165 RP have been sold out in India. To recall, it was launched here last month. The two-wheeler flaunts styling upgrades over the standard Apache RTR 160 4V. It draws power from a 164.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine that makes 18.9hp of power.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP signifies 15 years of the Apache moniker. It was also the first model in the brand's RP (Race Performance) portfolio, which has been introduced to debut sports bikes with segment-leading performance. TVS claims the RP series will return with new models in the future. However, a timeline for such a move has not been disclosed.

Design The bike offers full-LED illumination and a tricolor paintwork

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is built on a double-cradle frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, and a side-mounted upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It flaunts tricolor paintwork, TVS Racing decals, a unique serial number, and a special "15 years of Apache" logo.

Information It runs on a 19hp, 165cc engine

The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is fueled by a 164.9cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 18.9hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.2Nm at 8,750rpm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information TVS Apache RTR 165 RP: Pricing

In India, the limited-run TVS Apache RTR 165 RP carried a price-tag of Rs. 1.45 lakh. In comparison, the dual-disc variant of the standard Apache RTR 160 4V sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).