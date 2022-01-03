2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI v/s Bajaj Pulsar NS160: A comparison

2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI v/s Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Which is better?

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the 2022 iteration of its FZ-S FI bike in India today. The two-wheeler bears a sporty design, offers full-LED illumination, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine. At a price-point of around Rs. 1.2 lakh, should you purchase the FZ-S FI or the Bajaj Pulsar NS160, which is another great option? Let us find out.

Yamaha FZ-S FI has been up for grabs in India since November 2019 and offers good looks, excellent features, and great performance. The introduction of the new version is likely to raise its demand among buyers. The BS6-compliant version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 was introduced here in 2020. It should get a refreshed iteration on our shores soon.

The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate holder, and alloy wheels. The FZ-S FI gets a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, full-LED lighting, and a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the NS160 offers split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight.

The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI can store 13 liters of fuel, has a wheelbase of 1,330mm, and tips the scales at 135kg. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has a 12-liter fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,372mm, and weighs 151kg.

The 2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp and a peak torque of 13.3Nm. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a BS6-compliant 160.3cc, 4-stroke, fuel-injected mill that churns out 16.9hp of power and 14.6Nm of torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In India, the 2022 Yamaha FZ-S FI starts at Rs. 1.16 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.19 lakh, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Pulsar NS160 has a slightly more powerful engine but our pick is the FZ-S FI for its bigger fuel tank, lighter body, sportier looks, and better technology.