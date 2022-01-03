2022 Yamaha FZS-FI debuts in India in two versions

Yamaha launches 2022 FZS-FI bike in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2022 model of its FZS-FI motorbike in India. It is offered in two versions: Standard and Deluxe. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Yamaha FZS-FI has been on sale in India since November 2019 and offers good looks, great features, and excellent performance. The introduction of the new model should further boost its demand among customers. The two-wheeler has been priced competitively on our shores and goes against rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

Design The motorcycle is offered in five colors

Yamaha FZS-FI has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, an engine guard, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, and full-LED lighting. The Deluxe variant gets different graphics, a dual-tone seat, and colored alloy wheels. The bike is available in Matte Red, Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Solid Gray, and Metallic Deep Red color options.

Information It is fueled by a 12hp, 149cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha FZS-FI draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 13.3Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha FZS-FI is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha FZS-FI: Pricing and availability

In India, the Standard version of the 2022 Yamaha FZS-FI carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,15,900, while the Deluxe variant costs Rs. 1,18,900 (both prices, ex-showroom). The bike will arrive at dealerships from next week onward.