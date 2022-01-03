Select variants of Kia Carnival MPV discontinued in India

Select variants of Kia Carnival MPV discontinued in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 03, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Kia rejiggs variant line-up of Carnival MPV in India

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has repeatedly revised the variant line-up of the Carnival MPV in India. While the Premium (8-seater) and Prestige (9-seater) models have been discontinued, the production of the Premium (7-seater) and Prestige (6-seater) trims have been reduced to limited numbers. However, no changes have been made to the four-wheeler's design, mechanicals, as well as features.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Kia Carnival has been up for grabs in India for around two years and is offered in four trim levels, namely Premium, Prestige, Limousine, and Limousine Plus. The company is said to have discontinued some of the variants due to their poor demand. The four-wheeler is positioned above the Toyota Innova Crysta on our shores and does not have any direct rivals.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and a chromed grille

The Kia Carnival has a sculpted hood, a chromed grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,060mm and a ground clearance of 180mm.

Information It runs on a 197hp, 2.2-liter engine

The Kia Carnival draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 197.2hp and a peak torque of 440Nm. The motor is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The vehicle gets six airbags and ventilated seats

The Kia Carnival has a luxurious cabin with 3-zone climate control, ventilated seats, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors.

Information Kia Carnival: Pricing

Following the variant rejig in India, the Kia Carnival starts at Rs. 25.49 lakh for the Premium (7-seater) model and goes up to Rs. 34.49 lakh for the Limousine Plus (7-seater) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).