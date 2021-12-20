Auto 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 recalled over faulty braking hardware

Published on Dec 20, 2021

Royal Enfield has issued a recall order for 26,300 units of the Classic 350 motorbike in India manufactured between September 1 and December 5 this year. An issue with the brake reaction bracket attached to the swingarm might affect the two-wheeler's single-channel ABS and rear drum brake versions. Owners of the affected motorcycles will be contacted by local dealerships and the brand's service teams.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The brand claims that if an exceptionally high braking load is applied on the rear brake pedal of the affected Classic 350, the reaction bracket may suffer damage. In extreme conditions, this might result in unusual braking noises and deterioration of the braking efficiency. The recall order seems worrying as the vehicle has just hit the 1 lakh production milestone.

Design The two-wheeler has round mirrors and semi-digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is built on a twin downtube frame and sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, one or two seats, a lengthy exhaust, and a round headlight as well as mirrors. The motorcycle packs a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on spoked/alloy wheels. It weighs 195kg and can store 13 liters of fuel.

Information It is fueled by a 20hp, 349cc engine

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 draws power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with 6-step preload adjustability on the rear end.

Information 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 retro-styled cruiser bike begins at Rs. 1.84 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is available in 11 color options.