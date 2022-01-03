2022 Mahindra Bolero SUV to get dual front airbags

2022 Mahindra Bolero SUV to get dual front airbags

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 03, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

Dual front airbags for 2022 Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra is expected to launch the facelifted version of its Bolero SUV in India this month. As for the highlights, the car will receive some cosmetic changes and a spacious cabin with new features, including dual front airbags. It will continue to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder, mHawk75 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 75hp.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Bolero is one of Mahindra's all-time bestselling models and has been up for grabs here for over two decades. The introduction of the facelifted model with added safety features should make it even more appealing to buyers. It is likely to be priced competitively and will take on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Exteriors The car will have a large grille and squared windows

The 2022 Mahindra Bolero will have a muscular bonnet, a large grille with vertical slats, a wide air dam, and adjustable halogen headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, side-steppers, flared wheel arches, and designer 16-inch wheels. The car should be available in white, brown, silver, and a red shade with a contrasting dual-tone treatment.

Information It will be fueled by a 75hp, 1.5-liter engine

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero will run on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder, mHawk75 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 75hp and a peak torque of 210Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors The SUV will get a Bluetooth-enabled music system

The new Mahindra Bolero will have a spacious cabin, featuring a tweaked dashboard, a power steering wheel, a Bluetooth-enabled music system with USB connectivity, key-less entry, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and manual air-conditioning. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, speed alert, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer will be available.

Information 2022 Mahindra Bolero: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Bolero in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model which falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 8.71-9.7 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).