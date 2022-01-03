BMW X5 xDrive40 Li in the works for Chinese market

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 03, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

German automaker BMW is working on a long-wheelbase version of its X5 SUV called the X5 xDrive40 Li. It will initially be up for grabs in China. As for the highlights, the car will look similar to its standard counterpart and shall have a spacious cabin with lots of features. It will run on a 365hp, 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbocharged petrol engine.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The BMW X5 xDrive40 Li will initially be sold only in China. If the vehicle proves to be a success there, it might also be introduced in India. Once it makes its way to our shores, the competition in the luxury SUV segment will be increased significantly. It will take on rivals such as the Range Rover Velar and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Exteriors The car will be 5,060mm long and have roof rails

The BMW X5 xDrive40 Li will have a sculpted bonnet, a large kidney grille, a wide air vent, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by chromed or gloss black window surrounds and roof rails, ORVMs, and 21/22-inch designer wheels. As for the dimensions, the SUV will be 5,060mm long, 2,004mm wide, and have a wheelbase of 3,105mm.

Information It will run on a 365hp, 3.0-liter engine

The BMW X5 xDrive40 Li SUV will be fueled by a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 365hp. However, the gearbox details are currently unavailable.

Interiors The SUV will get six airbags and a USB charger

The BMW X5 xDrive40 Li is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, parking sensors, a USB charger, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Six airbags, traction control, crash sensors, and ABS should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information BMW X5 xDrive40 Li: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the BMW X5 xDrive40 Li are currently not available. However, the standard X5 bears a starting price figure of Rs. 76.5 lakh in India (ex-showroom, New Delhi).