Hyundai Stargazer previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Hyundai Stargazer found testing in the global market

South Korean automaker Hyundai is working on a new MPV called Stargazer. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spied in the international market, revealing important design details. The images suggest that it will have a rectangular mesh grille, an integrated spoiler, a raked front windscreen, and a high-mount stop lamp on the rear.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new Hyundai Stargazer shall break cover in Indonesia first and share its underpinnings with the upcoming Kia Carens. If the vehicle offers lots of tech-based features and is priced competitively, it will surely raise the competition in the MPV segment. The vehicle is also expected to make its way to India and do decent business here.

Exteriors The car will have a rectangular grille and designer wheels

The Hyundai Stargazer will flaunt a clamshell bonnet, a rectangular mesh grille, triangular headlight clusters, sleek DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A high-mounted stop lamp, arrow-shaped LED taillights, a window wiper, and a raked windscreen will grace the rear end of the MPV.

Information Petrol and diesel engine choices might be offered

The Hyundai Stargazer should be offered with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm, a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/242Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit that churns out 113hp of power and 250Nm of torque.

Interiors The MPV will get up to seven seats

The Hyundai Stargazer will have a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with three rows of seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, EBD, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, ABS, and an engine immobilizer should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Hyundai Stargazer: Availability

As of now, no details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai Stargazer are available. However, the MPV is tipped to make its way to India next year.