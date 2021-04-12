TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V sports bikes in India. Following the latest price-hike, the vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,295 and now start at Rs. 1,07,315, and Rs. 1,29,315, respectively. As for the highlights, they have an eye-catching design and draw power from BS6-compliant engines. Here are more details.

Design The bikes sport an all-LED lighting setup

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V sit on a double-cradle frame and exhibit a sporty naked look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The vehicles pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. They have a 12-liter fuel tank and weigh 147/152kg, respectively.

Internals A 5-speed manual gearbox handles transmission duties

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V runs on a 197.75cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.5hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 17.25Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm. Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, oil-cooled mill that generates 17.4hp of power at 9,250rpm and 14.73Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. Both the mills are linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety ABS ensures better handling on roads

For the rider's safety, the Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V are equipped with a disc brake on the front and a disc/drum brake on the rear, along with single/dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V: Pricing