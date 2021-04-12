-
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V become costlier
TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V sports bikes in India.
Following the latest price-hike, the vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,295 and now start at Rs. 1,07,315, and Rs. 1,29,315, respectively.
As for the highlights, they have an eye-catching design and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.
Here are more details.
Design
The bikes sport an all-LED lighting setup
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V sit on a double-cradle frame and exhibit a sporty naked look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust.
The vehicles pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
They have a 12-liter fuel tank and weigh 147/152kg, respectively.
Internals
A 5-speed manual gearbox handles transmission duties
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V runs on a 197.75cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.5hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 17.25Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm.
Meanwhile, the Apache RTR 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, oil-cooled mill that generates 17.4hp of power at 9,250rpm and 14.73Nm of torque at 7,250rpm.
Both the mills are linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
ABS ensures better handling on roads
For the rider's safety, the Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V are equipped with a disc brake on the front and a disc/drum brake on the rear, along with single/dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V: Pricing
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with single-channel ABS costs Rs. 1,29,315, while the dual-channel model is priced at Rs. 1,34,365. Meanwhile, the drum and disc brake variants of the RTR 160 4V are priced at Rs. 1,07,315 and Rs. 1,10,365, respectively (ex-showroom).