Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the works; debut in 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the works; debut in 2023

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 08, 2022, 10:15 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield working on its Himalayan 450 bike

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is reportedly working on a new motorbike called the Himalayan 450. It should debut in India around early 2023. As for the highlights, the motorcycle will bear an aggressive look and should get several electronic riding aids. Under the hood, it will be fueled by a 450cc single-cylinder engine that will generate around 39.4hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be a huge step-up over the current-generation Himalayan and shall be based on a new platform. Its good looks and excellent performance should draw out buyers in droves.

The bike is expected to be priced competitively on our shores and will take on rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS.

Design The bike will have a prominent beak and spoked wheels

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be built on a new platform called K1. It shall have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike should get a full-LED lighting setup and a digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels.

Information It will be fueled by a 39hp, 450cc engine

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be powered by a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will generate around 39.4hp of power. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle for improved handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by long-travel inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler might bear a price tag of around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).