Sinnis GPX 125, with sporty looks, goes official in Europe

UK-based Sinnis Motorcycles has launched its GPX 125 model in Europe. It is aimed at those learning how to ride a bike. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and gets an LED headlight as well as an LCD instrument console. It runs on a 125cc, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 12.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Sinnis GPX 125 is a vehicle with great looks and competitive pricing. In its segment, it spars with rivals such as Yamaha YZF-R125, Suzuki GSX-R125, and KTM RC 125.

The two-wheeler should rack up quite a few sales in Europe. If the model proves to be a success there, the company might also introduce it in India.

Design The bike has split-style seats and black wheels

Sinnis GPX 125 is essentially a rebadged version of the GPX Demon GR200R and sits on a tubular steel frame. It has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a full-LED headlight, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. The two-wheeler tips the scales at 155kg.

Information It runs on a 12.5hp, 125cc engine

Under the hood, the Sinnis GPX 125 sports bike is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of only 12.5hp and a peak torque of 10.6Nm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Sinnis GPX 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Sinnis GPX 125: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Sinnis GPX 125 sports a price figure of £3,299 (around Rs. 3.31 lakh). As of now, no details pertaining to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.