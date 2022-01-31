Auto

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST, CVO Street Glide break cover

2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST, CVO Street Glide break cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Harley-Davidson reveals its 2022 Street Glide range (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US automaker Harley-Davidson has unveiled the 2022 versions of its Street Glide ST and CVO Street Glide motorbikes for the international markets. The two vehicles have an imposing look, lots of features, and offer several electronic riding aids, including Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS). They draw power from a Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine that puts out a maximum power of 105hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST and CVO Street Glide offer head-turning looks and lots of features for a premium price-figure. They should rack up decent sales in the global markets.

If the two models make their way to our shores, the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment will be raised. They will probably arrive here as completely built units (CBUs).

Design The bikes have an adaptive LED headlight and two speakers

Street Glide ST and CVO Street Glide have two fairing-mounted speakers, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a hidden radio antenna, and two lengthy exhausts. The bikes pack a Boom Box GTS touchscreen infotainment system and a Daymaker adaptive LED headlight. The CVO model is differentiated by a Harley-Davidson audio system, heated Kahuna Collection handgrips, muffler end caps, and a brake pedal cover.

Information They are fueled by a 105hp, 1,923cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST and CVO Street Glide run on a 1,923cc, Milwaukee-Eight 117, twin-cylinder engine that makes 105hp of power at 4,750rpm and 171Nm of peak torque at 3,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety They get 49mm front forks

The Street Glide ST and CVO Street Glide get disc brakes, cruise control, Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking (C-ELB), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS), a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC). Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by 49mm forks on the front and premium hand-adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In the US, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST carries a price-tag of $29,999 (around Rs. 22.4 lakh) while the CVO Street Glide sports a price-figure of $41,899 (roughly Rs. 31.3 lakh).