Auto

Aprilia unveils 'Ultra Dark' versions of Tuono V4 and RSV4

Aprilia unveils 'Ultra Dark' versions of Tuono V4 and RSV4

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 22, 2022, 03:27 pm 2 min read

Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 Ultra Dark break cover (Photo credit: MOTORIDA)

Italian automaker Aprilia has revealed the 'Ultra Dark' editions of its Tuono V4 and RSV4 motorbikes. They could arrive in India as well. The vehicles sport a glossy black paintwork, coupled with golden accents on the suspension components, badges, and rear cowl. The RSV4 model also gets golden wheels. However, the features and mechanicals of the bikes are the same as the standard models.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Aprilia Tuono V4 and RSV4 have been up for grabs in India since September last year. They offer good looks, great features, and several electronic riding aids.

If the brand introduces their Ultra Dark versions on our shores, the vehicles should become even more popular with buyers. They will raise competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment.

Design The bikes have alloy wheels and a windscreen

Aprilia RSV4 Ultra Dark (Photo credit: Motorrad)

The Aprilia Tuono V4 Ultra Dark is a naked street tourer, while the RSV4 Ultra Dark is a sports bike. The latter has fairing-integrated mirrors. The motorcycles flaunt a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a raised windshield, a stepped-up seat, and golden front forks. They also pack a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and ride on alloy wheels.

Information They are fueled by V4 engines mated to 6-speed gearbox

Aprilia Tuono V4 Ultra Dark is fueled by a 1,077cc V4 engine that makes 172hp/121Nm, while the RSV4 Ultra Dark runs on a 1,099cc V4 motor that generates 213hp of power and 125Nm of torque. Both the mills are paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety They get six riding modes

Aprilia Tuono V4 Ultra Dark and RSV4 Ultra Dark get disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie control, launch control, and engine brake control. Cruise control, traction control, and six riding modes are also offered. Suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Aprilia Tuono V4 Ultra Dark and RSV4 Ultra Dark: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Aprilia Tuono V4 Ultra Dark and RSV4 Ultra Dark are currently unavailable. In India, they should carry a premium over the standard models which cost Rs. 20.66 lakh and Rs. 23.69 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).