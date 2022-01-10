CFMoto SR-C21 bike spied on test; design elements revealed

CFMoto SR-C21 motorbike previewed in spy shots

Chinese automaker CFMoto is working on the production version of its SR-C21 concept motorcycle. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the two-wheeler has been found testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The images indicate that it will have rear-set footpegs, fairings with aerodynamic wings, a side-mounted exhaust, golden front forks, and alloy wheels, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CFMoto SR-C21 was shown in concept form at the EICMA 2021 and has already made the jump to the testing phase. This implies that a production-specific model is on the way and will probably debut first in China.

If the vehicle arrives in India, the competition in the market will be raised. It will take on rivals like the KTM RC 390.

Design The bike will have a windscreen and alloy wheels

CFMoto SR-C21 will have a muscular fuel tank, fairing with vents, a clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, rear-set footpegs, a raised windshield, and golden-colored front forks. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be disclosed at the time of its launch.

Information It will run on a 450cc twin-cylinder engine

The CFMoto SR-C21 is likely to draw power from KTM's new 450cc twin-cylinder engine. However, details pertaining to the bike's performance figures and gearbox will be disclosed at a later date.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the CFMoto SR-C21 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information CFMoto SR-C21: Availability

The details related to the pricing and availability of the CFMoto SR-C21 will be announced at the time of its launch. It is expected to take some time to arrive in the market.