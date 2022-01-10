New Bajaj Chetak to be launched in the coming months

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 10, 2022, 12:45 am 2 min read

Bajaj working on new Chetak with smaller battery

Homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the new version of the Chetak scooter in India in the coming months. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will pack a smaller 2.884kWh battery but shall be slightly more powerful than the previous model. Meanwhile, the design and features of the electric vehicle should remain identical to its predecessor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bajaj Chetak has been available in India for quite some time and the introduction of its new version here should raise its demand among customers.

The vehicle has a stylish design and lots of features and offers decent performance. Its new version will raise the competition in the EV two-wheeler segment and will rival the Ola S1 and Ather 450X.

Design The scooter will have full-LED illumination and alloy wheels

The 2022 Bajaj Chetak will flaunt an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a circular headlight, and triangular mirrors. The scooter will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on alloy wheels. It will have a wheelbase of 1,330mm, a width of 725mm, and a length of 1,894mm.

Information It should have a top speed of 70km/h

The Bajaj Chetak will pack a 4.2kW mid-mounted electric motor linked to a 2.884kWh battery pack. It might have a top speed of 70km/h and deliver a range of less than 90km per charge.

Safety It will get a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the rider's safety, the new Bajaj Chetak will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by a leading-link system on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Chetak: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the new Bajaj Chetak in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should be priced similar to the current model which costs Rs. 1,49,350 (ex-showroom).