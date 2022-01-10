Yamaha E01 previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 10, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Yamaha E01 spied on test; design revealed

Japanese automaker Yamaha is expected to unveil its E01 scooter soon. To recall, it was showcased as a concept in 2019. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been found testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have LED projector headlamps, 13-inch wheels, integrated grab handles, and a single-piece seat, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha E01 was shown in concept form at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019 and is now expected to head to production soon. It should rack up quite a few sales in the overseas markets.

The competition in the EV two-wheeler segment will also be raised. If the vehicle proves to be popular there, the brand might also introduce it in India.

Design The scooter will have windshield and LCD instrument console

The Yamaha E01 will flaunt twin projector headlights inspired by Yamaha R1, a raised windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and a dangling tail section with integrated grab rails. The scooter will pack an LCD instrument cluster, LED headlights, key-less ignition, and ride on 13-inch blacked-out wheels. Its kerb weight will be disclosed at the time of its launch.

Information It should offer a range of 70-80km

The Yamaha E01 will draw power from an electric powertrain, the power figures of which are yet to be revealed. However, the vehicle is likely to deliver a real-world range of 70-80km on a single charge.

Safety It will get ABS and riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha E01 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and riding modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front end and a shock absorber on the rear side.

Information Yamaha E01: Availability

The Yamaha E01 will be up for grabs in Europe, Japan, the US, and Southeast Asia. However, no details pertaining to the scooter's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed as of now.