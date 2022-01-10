Lifan KPV150 scooter, with sporty looks, debuts in China

Lifan launches updated KPV150 scooter in China

Chinese automaker Lifan has launched the updated version of the KPV150 ADV scooter in its home country. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an imposing look and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. It is powered by a 150cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 12.06hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lifan KPV150 is a radical-looking ADV scooter and offers decent performance and tech-based features. This update should make it more appealing to buyers in China.

The brand is unlikely to explore the Indian market in the near future. However, if it does, the KPV150 will be a good addition to the two-wheeler segment here. The competition in the market will also be raised.

Design The scooter has a USB charging port and spoked wheels

The Lifan KPV150 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs a circular LED headlight, a USB charging port, and an LCD instrument cluster. It rides on aluminium spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose tires and gets an 11-liter fuel tank.

Information It runs on a 12hp, 150cc engine

Under the hood, the Lifan KPV150 ADV scooter draws power from a 150cc, liquid-cooled engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of 12.06hp and a peak torque of 11.8Nm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Lifan KPV150 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Lifan KPV150: Pricing

In China, the Lifan KPV150 carries a price tag of CNY 15,820 (around Rs. 1.78 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the ADV scooter's availability in India have been disclosed.