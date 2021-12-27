Auto Long-range variant of Tata Nexon EV to debut by mid-2022

Long-range variant of Tata Nexon EV to debut by mid-2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 27, 2021, 12:15 am

Tata Motors to launch long-range Nexon EV in India

As per an Autocar report, Tata Motors will launch a new long-range variant of its Nexon EV in India by mid-2022. The model will pack a 40kWh battery pack and shall deliver a maximum range of 400km on a single charge. It will also offer new features such as selectable modes for the regenerative braking system and electronic stability program (ESP).

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The long-range Nexon EV is a part of Tata Motors' plan to have a portfolio of 10 electric vehicles in India by 2026. It will be sold alongside the existing variant with a 30.2kWh battery pack. Some cosmetic changes, new features, and improved range will make the SUV more appealing to customers. It will rival the MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA Electric.

Exteriors The car will have new alloy wheels and roof rails

The long-range Nexon EV will have a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille, a wide air vent, and sleek projector headlamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and refreshed alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and LED taillights will be available on the rear. It should weigh around 100kg more than the standard model.

Information It will deliver a real-world range of roughly 300-320km

The upcoming Tata Nexon EV variant will be fueled by an electric motor linked to a 40kWh battery pack. The setup will deliver a range of over 400km on the test cycle and a real-world range of around 300-320km per charge.

Interiors The SUV will get five seats and multiple airbags

The long-range Nexon EV is expected to have a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a power steering wheel. It should house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by ABS, crash sensors, multiple airbags, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information Tata Nexon EV: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs. 14.24 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16.85 lakh. The long-range variant is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 17-18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).