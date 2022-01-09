Yamaha FZ-X is now more expensive in India: Details here
Japanese automaker Yamaha has increased the price of its FZ-X motorcycle in India. After the latest revision in price, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 2,000. As for the highlights, the model flaunts a retro-inspired look and offers many features, including Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
Why does this story matter?
- The Yamaha FZ-X was introduced in India in June, last year and offers a decent combination of looks and performance.
- Though a reason for the hike has not been cited by the brand, it has possibly been done to offset the rising input costs.
- Despite the rise, the vehicle is priced competitively here and rivals the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.
The bike is available in three colors
Yamaha FZ-X has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, fork gaiters, an engine sump guard, and a circular headlamp. The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on black wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It is offered in Matte Copper, Metallic Blue, and Matte Black colors.
It runs on a 12hp, 149cc engine
The Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 12.2hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 13.3Nm at 5,500rpm.
There are disc brakes on both the wheels
In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-cross unit on the rear end.
Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing and availability
Following the newest price revision in India, the Yamaha FZ-X motorbike sports a price figure of Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom). To note, the vehicle is available in a single version on our shores.