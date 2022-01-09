Yamaha FZ-X is now more expensive in India: Details here

Yamaha FZ-X is now more expensive in India: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 09, 2022, 09:03 pm 2 min read

Yamaha FZ-X becomes costlier by Rs. 2,000

Japanese automaker Yamaha has increased the price of its FZ-X motorcycle in India. After the latest revision in price, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 2,000. As for the highlights, the model flaunts a retro-inspired look and offers many features, including Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha FZ-X was introduced in India in June, last year and offers a decent combination of looks and performance.

Though a reason for the hike has not been cited by the brand, it has possibly been done to offset the rising input costs.

Despite the rise, the vehicle is priced competitively here and rivals the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Design The bike is available in three colors

Yamaha FZ-X has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, fork gaiters, an engine sump guard, and a circular headlamp. The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on black wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It is offered in Matte Copper, Metallic Blue, and Matte Black colors.

Information It runs on a 12hp, 149cc engine

The Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 12.2hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 13.3Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing and availability

Following the newest price revision in India, the Yamaha FZ-X motorbike sports a price figure of Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom). To note, the vehicle is available in a single version on our shores.