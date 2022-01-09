Yamaha R15 V4 become costlier; starts at Rs. 1.72 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 09, 2022, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Yamaha R15 V4 has become more expensive

Japanese automaker Yamaha has increased the prices of its R15 V4 motorcycle in India. Following the newest price increase, the vehicle has become costlier by Rs. 2,000 and begins at Rs. 1,72,800. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty design, gets several electronic riding aids, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 18.1hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The prices of the Yamaha R15 V4 have been raised for the second time since its launch in India in September 2021.

Though a reason for the hike has not been cited by the brand, it has possibly been done to offset rising input costs.

Despite the hike, the vehicle is priced competitively and rivals the Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

Design The bike has a windshield and Bluetooth support

The Yamaha R15 V4 sits on a deltabox frame and has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 11 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 142kg.

Information It is fueled by an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha R15 V4 draws from a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation (VVA) technology, that makes 18.1hp of power and 14.2Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets traction control and ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha R15 V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and a quick-shifter for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a linked-type mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha R15 V4: Pricing

In India, following the price-hike, the Yamaha R15 V4 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1,72,800 for the Metallic Red shade and goes up to Rs. 1,82,800 for the Monster Energy variant (all prices, ex-showroom).