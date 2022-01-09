Benelli TRK 502X gets more expensive and flaunts new color

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 09, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Italian automaker Benelli has raised the price of its TRK 502X adventure bike in India by Rs. 10,000. The vehicle also gets a new yellow paint option. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and packs a semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Benelli TRK 502X has been available in India since March last year and it is a good-looking bike with excellent performance.

Raising the vehicle's price and introducing a new shade for it should aid in boosting revenue for the company here.

The two-wheeler takes on rivals such as the Honda CB500X, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

Design The bike is available in four colors

The Benelli TRK 502X sits on a trestle frame and has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, a high-mounted exhaust, a prominent beak, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. It is offered in four shades, namely yellow, red, gray, and white.

Information It runs on a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli TRK 502X is fueled by a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Benelli TRK 502X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a hydraulic mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli TRK 502X: Pricing

In India, the Benelli TRK 502X bike sports a price figure of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) following the price-hike. This makes the middleweight adventure tourer around Rs. 10,000 more expensive than before.